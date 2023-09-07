Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.

07 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

10 Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Radha

Dhatri - The one who is the mother of all

Jaya - The one who is victory herself

Yashasvini - Victorious, Glorious, Famous, Successful.

Kanupriya - Beloved of lord Krishna

Hridaya - the symbol of ecstasy.

Gaurangi - Giver of happiness, Another name of Goddess Radha, Beloved of Lord Krishna, Fair complexioned

Manohara - The one who is so attractive and beautiful

Nitya - The one who is eternal

Apurva - The one who is unprecedented

Mangalya - Pious, Pure.

