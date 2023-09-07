Naming your baby is a personal choice, and there's no one-size-fits-all approach.
07 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
10 Unique Baby Girl Names Inspired By Goddess Radha
Dhatri - The one who is the mother of all
Jaya - The one who is victory herself
Yashasvini - Victorious, Glorious, Famous, Successful.
Kanupriya - Beloved of lord Krishna
Hridaya - the symbol of ecstasy.
Gaurangi - Giver of happiness, Another name of Goddess Radha, Beloved of Lord Krishna, Fair complexioned
Manohara - The one who is so attractive and beautiful
Nitya - The one who is eternal
Apurva - The one who is unprecedented
