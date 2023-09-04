To reduce sun damage naturally, add a few tablespoons of baking soda to a bathtub filled with cold water. Take bath for nearly 15- 20 mins to soothe the irritation.
Apply aloe vera gel on skin. It can provide instant relief from minor sunburn.
Another home remedy to use on sunburn is Honey. It can heal the burns- even the severe ones, and reduces its scar.
Vinegar can be effective on sunburned skin. Apply cider vinegar on the affected area with a cotton pad and repeat this process every hour.
Cucumbers are a great source of hydration. Apply a little piece on the affected area for relief.
Cold Milk is a natural remedy that creates a protective layer on the sunburned skin and prevents further damage.
Apply a thick paste of oat and milk on the affected area to get relief.
Chamomile tea is applied to sunburned areas as it soothes the skin and reduces redness.
Coconut oil has many benefits and treating sunburn is one of them. Apply coconut oil to the infected area to repair the irritated skin. It speeds up the healing process and stops the skin from itching.
Drinking enough amount of water is essential when suffering from sunburn.
