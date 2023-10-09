10 Incredible Baking Soda Cleaning Hacks
09 Oct, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Pour 1/2 cup baking soda, followed by 1/2 cup vinegar, down your drains to clean them. Allow it to sit for 30 minutes before flushing it with hot water.
Whiten your clothes by mixing 1/2 cup baking soda into your washing machine detergent.
To clean your toilet, pour baking soda into the bowl and let it sit for 30 minutes. Then scrub with a toilet brush before flushing.
Clean your carpets by sprinkling baking soda on them and letting it sit for 30 minutes. After that, vacuum it up.
To remove tarnish from silverware, soak it in a solution of baking soda and water.
Make a mixture of baking soda and water and put it all over the inside of your microwave to clean it.
Soak your jewelry in a baking soda and water solution to eliminate dirt and grime.
To absorb odors, place an open box of baking soda in your refrigerator.
Make a paste of baking soda and water and distribute it inside your oven to clean it. Allow it to sit for a few hours before wiping it away with a moist towel.
To clean grime and hair from your hairbrush, soak it in a baking soda and water solution.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Plants That Attract Snakes To Your House