Choosing a name for your child is a significant decision.
27 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
10 Indian Baby Boy Names Inspired by Lord Ayyappan
Harihara: Putra Son of Hari (Lord Vishnu) and Hara (Lord Shiva)
Shar: Habit; Custom; Name of Lord Ayyappa; Arrow
Hariharan: Born out of Hari (Lord Vishnu) and Hara (Lord Shiva)
Kaliyugavaradhan: Protector in kaliyug
Veeramanikanta: Brave one with a bell around his neck
Rajasekaran: King of Kindness
Manikandan: One with a bell around his neck; Another name of Lord Ayyappa
Veeramani: Brave one with a bell around his neck
