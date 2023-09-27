Choosing a name for your child is a significant decision.

10 Indian Baby Boy Names Inspired by Lord Ayyappan

Harihara: Putra Son of Hari (Lord Vishnu) and Hara (Lord Shiva)

Sabarishri: Lord Ayyappa

Shar: Habit; Custom; Name of Lord Ayyappa; Arrow

Hariharan: Born out of Hari (Lord Vishnu) and Hara (Lord Shiva)

Kaliyugavaradhan: Protector in kaliyug

Veeramanikanta: Brave one with a bell around his neck

Rajasekaran: King of Kindness

Manikandan: One with a bell around his neck; Another name of Lord Ayyappa

Manikanta: Lord Ayyappa

Veeramani: Brave one with a bell around his neck

