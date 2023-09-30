Choosing a name for your baby is an important and personal decision.

10 Indian Baby Boy Names Inspired by Lord Murugan

Aranmakan: Lord Murugan, Son of Aran (Shiva)

Arumugan: Lord Murugan, Six-faced

Balamurugan: Young Lord Murugan; Lord Murugan's childhood

Dandayudhapani: Lord Murugan; One who bears the dandayudham (spear)

Devasenapati: Lord Murugan; Consort of Devasena; The army chief of heavenly Gods, Lord Murugan

Deyvayanakantan: Lord Murugan, Consort of Devayani

Kumara Vel: Lord Murugan, Spear of Murugan

Sevvel: Lord Murugan; The Vel which is used to save

Silamban: Lord Murugan

Suresan: Lord Murugan; Lord of Gods; Another name for Indra; Shiva & Vishnu

