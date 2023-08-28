10 Indian baby names inspired from Elon Musk
The name Akash has a beautiful meaning which is "sky" or "heaven". It serves as a reminder of the immense and stunning nature of the universe, which is similar to Elon Musk's futuristic vision.
Anmol is a one-of-a-kind name that translates as "priceless" or "invaluable." It is an ideal name for a child that is truly unique.
Dhruv is a powerful name that translates as "pole star." It serves as a reminder of the significance of sticking to one's goals, as Elon Musk has done throughout his career.
Ekansh is a Sanskrit name that translates as "whole" or "complete." It is an ideal name for a child destined for greatness.
Kiran is a lovely name that translates as "ray of light." It serves as an indication of the positive potential that all youngsters possess.
Manav is a prevalent Indian name that translates to "human being." It serves as a reminder that, as Elon Musk believes, we are all connected.
Nikhil is a latin name that means "all-pervading." It's a great name for a child with a lot of promise.
Rishabh is a dominating name that translates as "bull." It serves as a reminder of the courage and determination required for all children to succeed.
Surya is a solar name meaning "sun." It symbolizes the vitality and warmth that all children contribute to the world
Ved is a smart name that translates as "knowledge" or "wisdom." It is an ideal name for a child who will study and grow.
