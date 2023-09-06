10 Indian cities with their Geographical Surnames

Mumbai, often known as the City of Seven Islands, is situated on seven islands in the Arabian Sea.
Srinagar, often known as the City of Lakes, is a city in Kashmir Valley highlighted for its many lakes and rivers.
The City of Palaces, Kolkata, is home to numerous beautiful palaces, including the Victoria Memorial Hall and the Howrah Bridge.
Panipat, often known as the City of Weavers, is famous for its beautiful textiles that have been manufactured for generations.
Kerala, often known as God's Own Country, is noted for its natural beauty and unique culture. The Garden of Spices is well-known for its spice manufacturing.
Punjab, also known as 'The Granary of India,' is a large agricultural region that produces a range of crops. It is also known as 'The State of Five Rivers' because of the five rivers that flow through it.
Haryana, India's Milk Pail is a key producer of milk and dairy products.
Jaipur, known as the Pink City owing to its distinctive pink sandstone buildings.
Cochin, designated as the "Queen of the Arabian Sea," is a large port city with ancient sites such as the Chinese fishing nets.
Bengaluru, The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is headquartered in Space City, which is a prominent center for aerospace research and development.
