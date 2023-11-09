No one can say no to crispy and spicy samosa. It is the best snack to eat during Diwali.
Murukku is a South Indian snack made up of rice flour. It is known as chakli in northern parts and is quite popular during festivals.
Pyaaj ke Pakode is a delightful snack to eat during Diwali parties.
Dry fruit sandesh is a perfect mouth-watering sweet dish to savour in
Diwali will not be complete without a bite of gujiyas. This sweet is a perfect combo of sweet and creamy flavour that lifts your mood.
Kalkand is always in high demand during the festival of light. So, don't forget to try this dessert!
Who can say no to tempting dahi bhalle? No party is complete without these!
If you are bored of eating sweets, then try crunchy and salty namakpare. This is a traditional delicacy that is served during Diwali.
Lastly, the delicate taste of gulab jamun with thick sugar syrup adds sweetness to your festival.
