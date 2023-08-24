Aloo Chaat is primarily made with potatoes, which are a good source of carbohydrates, fiber, and essential nutrients
Bhel puri is a famous street food made of puffed rice, vegetables and spices.
Dahi vada is another delicious street food. The Vadas are made of urad dal and sprinkled with chaat masala.
Roasted corn is another healthy snack that is low in calories and fat, also full of carotenoids.
Dhokla is a popular Indian snack that aids digestion, promotes heart health, boosts immunity, aids weight loss
Dosa is a great South Indian food that is light to eat and rich in protein, fibre.
Fruit chaat are packed with water, and fibre and are low in calories. Since they are low in calories, help with weight loss too.
Pani puri is not healthy because puries are deep fried, contains potato and tamarind chutney, but if eaten in limit, it does not cause any harm
All these street foods should be consumed in moderation and are recommended to be eaten once a week. If you losing weight then you should consult your dietitian before including any of these foods in your diet.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tamannaah Bhatia Personifies Elegance in Stylish And Quirky Fit