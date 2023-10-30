Aloe vera plants purify the air in our surroundings. In addition to this, they are beneficial for skin and hair too.
Snake plants remove indoor toxins from the air such as benzene and xylene.
Place bamboo palms in your home to bring freshness and improve lung health.
The beautiful peace lily gives an elegant touch to your home.
You can also grow spider plants at home for good lung health.
Chrysanthemums are charming flowers to grow in your home.
Ficus is a beautiful indoor plant to keep in your home. It is also known as a weeping fig.
Flamingo Lily is a great indoor plant to freshen up the air.
Devil's Ivy can also clean the air by removing pollutants.
Ferns create a soothing atmosphere. It can also be placed in direct sunlight.
