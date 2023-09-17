The Bhagavad Gita is indeed a revered and ancient scripture in Hinduism that provides profound philosophical and spiritual teachings.
17 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 Bhagavad Gita Quotes on Life and Success That You Need To Know
Whatever happened, happened for the good. Whatever is happening, is happening for the good. Whatever will happen, will also happen for the good.
You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work.
The soul is neither born, and nor does it die.
Change is the law of the universe. You can be a millionaire, or a pauper in an instant.
You came empty handed, and you will leave empty handed.
When meditation is mastered, the mind is unwavering like the flame of a lamp in a windless place.
There is neither this world, nor the world beyond. Everything is but the play of the five elements.
We’re kept from our goal not by obstacles, but by a clear path to a lesser goal.
A person can rise through the efforts of his own mind; or draw himself down, in the same manner. Because each person is his own friend or enemy.
You have the right to work, but never to the fruit of work.
10 Inspirational Quotes From Bhagavad Gita
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Side Effects of Eating Too Much Salt Everyday