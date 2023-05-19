Here are ten inspirational quotes attributed to Guru Nanak Dev Ji

19 May, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

“The world is a drama, staged in a dream” ― Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

“Speak only that which will bring you honor.” ― Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

“Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truely die.” ― Guru Nanak

“those who have loved are those that have found God” ― Guru Nanak

“Your Mercy is my social status.” ― Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

“I am neither a child, a young man, nor an ancient; nor am I of any caste.” ― Guru Nanak

“He who regards all men as equals is religious.” ― Guru Nanak

“Nanak, the whole world is in distress. He, who believes in the Name, becomes victorious.” ― Guru Nanak, Sri Guru Granth Sahib

