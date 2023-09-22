Let no man in the world live in delusion. Without a Guru, none can cross over to the other shore.
22 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Those who have loved are those that have found God.
He who regards all men as equals is religious.
There is but one God. True is His Name, creative His personality, and immortal His form. He is without fear sans enmity, unborn and self-illumined. By the Guru's grace, he is obtained.
Riches cannot be gathered without sin and evil means.
I will fully declare what result the giver obtains after death if he gives food, designed for the gods, to a man who is unworthy to sit in the company.
The world is burning in the fire of desire, in greed, Arrogance and excessive ego.
That one plant should be sown and another be produced cannot happen; whatever seed is sown, a plant of that kind even comes forth.
