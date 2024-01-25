10 Inspirational quotes by Narayana Murthy
25 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Nobody is bothered about an institution more than its alumni.”
“In God we trust, everybody else bring data to the table.”
“Love your job, but never fall in love with your company.”
“The biggest impediment to growth is in our minds and not in the world outside, and only constant in the world is change.”
“Progress is often equal to the difference between mind and mindset.”
“The real power of money is the power to give it away.”
“Respect, recognition, and reward flow out of performance."
“Leading by example is the most powerful advice you can give to anybody.”
“I do not believe in any legacy. The past is dead and gone.”
“A great leader also has the ability to make people an inch taller in his presence.”
