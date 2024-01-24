10 Inspirational Quotes By Winston Churchill
24 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
History is written by the victors.
If you're going through hell, keep going.
We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.
Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm.
To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.
Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak; courage is also what it takes to sit down and listen.
History will be kind to me for I intend to write it.
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it, ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.
All the great things are simple, and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy, hope.
This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure.
