10 Inspiring Quotes By Martin Luther King
16 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
“Forgiveness is not an occasional act. It is a permanent attitude.”
“We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
“Take the first step in faith. You don't have to see the whole staircase, just take the first step.”
“The beauty of genuine brotherhood and peace is more precious than diamonds or silver or gold.”
A genuine leader is not a succour for consensus but a mould of consensus.”
“We must forever conduct our struggle on the high plane of dignity and discipline.”
“Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’ ”
“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.”
“Time is neutral, it can be used either constructively or destructively.”
“We have come a long, long way, but we have a long, long way to go.”
