“Do not judge me by my success, judge me by how many times I fell down and got back up again.” - Nelson Mandela
06 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
“I can be changed by what happens to me. But I refuse to be reduced by it.” - Maya Angelou
“Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” - Robert F. Kennedy
“Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it.” - Helen Keller “Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time.” - Thomas Edison
“Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall.” - Confucius
“Never settle for the path of least resistance.” - Lee Ann Womack
“Nothing is impossible, the word itself says, I’m possible!” - Audrey Hepburn
“What good is an idea if it remains an idea? Try. Experiment. Iterate. Fail. Try again. Change the world.” - Simon Sinek
“You can’t change how people treat you or what they say about you. All you can do is change how you react to it.” - Mahatma Gandhi
“You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it.” - Margaret Thatcher
Inspiring Quotes For Kids To Foster Resilience and Self-Independence
