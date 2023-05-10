10 Interesting Facts About Lord Hanuman

10 May, 2023

Lalit Tiwari

Hanumanji is a Chiranjeevi

Hanumanji is an Anshavatar of Bhagwan Shiv

Hanumanji took Panchmukhi Avatar to save Shri Ram Lakshman from demon Ahiravan

Hanumanji documented his own version of Ramayana called Hanumad Ramayana

Once Hanumanji applied Sindoor all over his body for Bhagwan Shri Ram’s long life. This is why Devotees worship him with Kesari Sindoor

Hanuman had a son named Makardhwaja who is said to have been born out of his sweat

Hanuman ji wouldn't allow Yama to enter Ayodhya and claim Rama. To allow his entry Bhagwan Ram had to trick Hanumanji to make him understand that it was time for him to leave.

Surya Namaskar is Invented by Hanumanji

Hanumanji`s Childhood Name was Maruti

