10 Interesting Facts About Lord Hanuman
10 May, 2023
Lalit Tiwari
Hanumanji is a Chiranjeevi
Hanumanji is an Anshavatar of Bhagwan Shiv
Hanumanji took Panchmukhi Avatar to save Shri Ram Lakshman from demon Ahiravan
Hanumanji documented his own version of Ramayana called Hanumad Ramayana
Once Hanumanji applied Sindoor all over his body for Bhagwan Shri Ram’s long life. This is why Devotees worship him with Kesari Sindoor
Hanuman had a son named Makardhwaja who is said to have been born out of his sweat
Hanuman ji wouldn't allow Yama to enter Ayodhya and claim Rama. To allow his entry Bhagwan Ram had to trick Hanumanji to make him understand that it was time for him to leave.
Surya Namaskar is Invented by Hanumanji
Hanumanji`s Childhood Name was Maruti
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Fascinating Facts From Places Around The World