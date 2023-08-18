10 Interesting Facts You Didn't Know About Friday
The origin of the name "Friday" can be traced back to the Old English word "Frīġedæġ".
In many cultures, Friday is considered an unlucky day, particularly Friday the 13th.
Some countries consider Friday as the beginning of the weekend.
Friday is derived from the name of the Norse goddess Freya, who was associated with love, beauty, and fertility. She is considered to be equivalent to the Roman goddess Venus in mythology.
Friday is typically associated with the astrological sign of Venus, which is known as the planet of love and beauty.
The Irish phrase “Dé hAoine” means “Friday”
The acronym “TGIF” stands for “Thank God It’s Friday”
In Japan, Friday is called “kin-youbi,” which means “gold day."
Friday the 13th is often considered unlucky and is commonly referred to as "Black Friday".
According to the Billboard Hot 100 chart, the term "Friday" has been mentioned in more than 70 songs.
