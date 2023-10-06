10 Interesting Facts About Narges Mohammadi, Latest Nobel Peace Prize Winner
06 Oct, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Narges Mohammadi has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2023.
She has been conferred with this honour for her fight against women oppression of women in Iran.
Mohammadi is one of Iran’s leading human rights activists, who has campaigned for women’s rights and the abolition of the death penalty.
Mohammadi is the 19th woman to win the 122-year-old prize.
As per press release by the committee, Narghes has been convicted 5 times.
She has served 31 years in prison till now still remains behind the bars.
So far, Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times.
She has a degree in Physics and was professionally an engineer.
