10 things you didn't know about Nalagarh Fort.
Nalagarh is a beautiful hill station in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.
The Mighty fort was built in 1421 by Raja Bikram Chand and consists of various features in the Mughal style of architecture.
Nalagarh Fort is situated in the Himalayan foothills.
It is now a leading hotel that serves as the ideal place to escape from the monotony of daily life and the heat of the plains.
The Nalagarh fort is built on a 10-acre land with forests and orchards. It has five levels, three of which are well-maintained lawns.
Best time to visit Nalagarh fort with family: March to October.
Nalagarh Fort is accessible from various cities like Himachal Pradesh hill stations including Manali and Dharamshala.
The Fort now converted to hotel, has a conference hall called Diwan-E-Khas built by Raja Sansar Chand in 1618 A.D.
Near to the Fort is the Nalagarh Valley which is surrounded by the outer Himalayas to the north-east and the eroded range of the Shivaliks in the south and west.
Nalagarh is located 300 km from Delhi and 60 km from Chandigarh, and is famous for its picturesque beauty.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ananya Panday Flaunts Her 'Ada' in Floral Saree For Rs 22K