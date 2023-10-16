Try these 7 tasty and delicious sushi.
Nilgiri sushi is a unique seafood you must try.
The rainbow roll is a colorful delight to try out.
Philadelphia rolls are filled with cream cheese and cucumber.
Tempura rolls are filled with crispy tempura and spicy mayonnaise.
Spicy tuna lovers are the number one choice for spicy food lovers.
If you are new to sushi, try California rolls made up with avocado and cucumber.
Dragon roll is a tasty inside-out roll filled with cucumber and avocado.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 6 Ancient Skincare Practices From Around The World