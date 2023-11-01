10 Karwa Chauth Recipes For Sargi and Dinner Menu Plan- In Pics
Karwa Chauth is an important festival that commemorates the strength of marriage and vows. Here are Karwa Chauth recipes for Sargi and dinner you can make at home.
Badam Kheer- is an Indian dessert made with milk, almonds and saffron and is served during special occasions like Karwa Chauth
Sabudana Kheer- this is also an Indian dish made from tapioca, milk, sugar and is very easy to make
Atta Halwa- it is dessert made from whole wheat flour and ghee. This can be your perfect sweet dish for your Karwa Chauth
Besan Chilla- can be your snack to savour its a popular pancake made from chickpea, flour, spices and vegetable.
Paneer Pakora- If want crispy and hot delicacy Paneer pakora is the way to go. It has Indian cottage cheese, onions and thick batter made from chickpea flour.
Gobi Paratha- is one of the most popular dishes made in Indian households. Filled with cauliflowers, onions, and green chilies. Severing it hot is the best option.
Paneer Butter masala- this can be your go to dish during Karwa Chauth with its easy cooking methods, Paneer butter masala has its own unique taste
Dal Makhani- is a dish loved by every Indian households, made from black lentils, butter and cream. Preparing this dish can add more savour to your dinner menu.
Dum Aloo- is a popular Indian dish that is cooked in spicy rich gravy. Serving this during Karva Chauth can be a delicacy
