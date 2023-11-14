10 Latest Chic Multi-Colour Blouse Designs 2023 For All Body Types
14 Nov, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Blouses are an important element of a saree. It not only completes your look but changes the entire look. Multi-colour pattern blouses are in and go with each type of saree.
This multi-colour blouse can instantly lift the style quotient of the whole saree look.
Who doesn't love trying unconventional fashion? Here multi-colour blouse looks best with black polka and white saree
This big v-neck and sleeveless multi-colour blouse design is best for all body type
Katrina Kaif's mehendi look had multi-colour blouse and she looked amazing in it.
Anushka Sharma wore this multi-colour blouse with black base
Anushka Sharma opted for a multi-colour blouse at her own wedding function
This Banarasi multi-colour blouse looks apt for winter weddings
Heavy mirror-work blouse design from chaniya choli can be worn with a solid colour georgette saree
Rani Chatterjee aka Alia Bhatt's blouse collection can help you slay at a function
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Heart-Touching Novels On Best Friends To Lovers