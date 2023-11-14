10 Latest Chic Multi-Colour Blouse Designs 2023 For All Body Types

14 Nov, 2023

Kritika Vaid

Blouses are an important element of a saree. It not only completes your look but changes the entire look. Multi-colour pattern blouses are in and go with each type of saree.

This multi-colour blouse can instantly lift the style quotient of the whole saree look.

Who doesn't love trying unconventional fashion? Here multi-colour blouse looks best with black polka and white saree

This big v-neck and sleeveless multi-colour blouse design is best for all body type

Katrina Kaif's mehendi look had multi-colour blouse and she looked amazing in it.

Anushka Sharma wore this multi-colour blouse with black base

Anushka Sharma opted for a multi-colour blouse at her own wedding function

This Banarasi multi-colour blouse looks apt for winter weddings

Heavy mirror-work blouse design from chaniya choli can be worn with a solid colour georgette saree

Rani Chatterjee aka Alia Bhatt's blouse collection can help you slay at a function

