10 Latest Red Saree Designs For Karwa Chauth 2023

Traditional Silk Saree: You can never go wrong with a traditional pick. Have a basic pink or red coloured silk saree with golden weaves or border and team it up with heavy gold jewellery.
Heavy Border Saree: Trust us when we say a heavy border makes every saree look festive friendly. Choose the saree in the deepest shade of red but with a giant gold border and you are set for Karwa Chauth.
Mermaid-Styled Saree: Now, this will make you go all big on Karwa Chauth feels. You can buy a lehenga saree or buy a mermaid skirt to team up with your same-coloured saree for the same look.
Plain Red Saree: This is for those who like to keep it classy but also fashionable. Take out your heavily embellished bridal blouse and team it up with a plain red saree.
Georgette Saree: This is for those who like to keep it minimal and subtle. Go for floral or statement print and team it up with the silver or Kundan jewellery of your choice.
Banarasi Saree: You can absolutely trust Banrasi weaves to make you look regal on Karwa Chauth. If you're busy and can't decide or are a working woman, a Banarasi saree is the best pick for Karwa Chauth.
Sequin Saree: Now this is the favourite this season. You will sparkle all day and dazzle during the evening. And go subtle on jewellery if you are opting for this.
Ruffle Saree: This will create an instant statement on Karwa Chauth and will be the best pick for modern new brides.
Printed Saree: Go for heavy prints like Bandhani or subtle embroidery and pick a rust red or an orange colour to go with the overall look.
Foil-Printed Saree: This type of saree is not easily available in markets. So, if you get hold of something like this, get it immediately. You will create a statement this Karwa Chauth.
