10 Lesser-Known Facts About Christmas
25 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Jingle Bells, everyone's favourite Christmas song was the first song to be played in Space in 1965 during the Gemini 6A Space Flight.
Christmas Pudding, usually a fruit cake was made with meat, beef wines and spices in the 14th century and was thick soup.
Decorating Christmas trees is part of Christmas tradition now; it was introduced to England in 1840 by Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria.
Christmas comes from a word in Old English 'Cristes Maesse'.
'Xmas' actually means 'Christmas' as 'X' represents the Greek letter 'Chi' which is the first letter for 'Christ'.
Celebrating Christmas was illegal and was banned in multiple nations for a long period of time including America.
Santa Claus wasn't always dressed in red; common myth says he was green but Coca-Cola used red for their marketing campaign and since then, that is how we have imagined Santa.
The first-ever Christmas card was created in 1843 by Sir Henry Cole and since then, it has been a popular way to greet loved ones on this festival.
Santa Claus actually has a postcode in Canada, the address being 'Santa Claus, North Pole, HOH, OHO, Canada' where letters from children are sent and Canada Post helps Santa respond to them.
In many Eastern European countries, 'Spiders' are a traditional Christmas decoration.
