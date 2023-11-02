10 Lesser Known Facts About Lumbini- The Birthplace Buddha
When Lord Buddha was born (623 BC), Lumbini was a lovely garden that was regularly maintained by the Sakya of Kapilvastu and the Koilya of Devadaha.
On her way from her residence in Kapilvastu to her parents house, Queen Mahamayadevi gave birth to the Lord Buddha when she unexpectedly went into labour in a beautiful garden that is now known as Lumbini.
Following the Buddha's demise, Lumbini's lovely garden was transformed into a pligrimage.
In 249 BC, Emperor Asoka embarked on a Royal Pilgrimage to Lumbini, the birthplace of the Lord Buddha.
In order to spread the Dhamma, Ashoka left behind numerous memorials and revered the location of the Buddha's conception.
Asoka commemorated his visit by erecting the pillar, today known as Asoka Pillar, with an inscription.
At the World Fellowship of Buddhists' Fourth General Conference, which took place in Kathmandu in 1956. The attendees were struck by how urgently the Lumbini Sacred Garden needed to be restored.
Lumbini was added to the list of World Heritage Sites in 1997.
"This (Lumbini) place is where the Tathagata was born; this is a place which should be visited and seen by a person having faith, devotion, and mindfulness which would cause the awareness and apprehensive nature of impermanence," said Lord Buddha before he passed away in Kusinara.
Lumbini, the timeless location where historic monuments witness the birthplace of Lord Buddha attracts pilgrims and tourists from all over the world today.
