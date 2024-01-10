10 Unknown Facts About Sant Guru Ravidas
10 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sant Guru Ravidas was raised in a lower-caste family that produced leather shoes. In his early years, Guru Ravidas assisted his parents in creating various types of shoes for people.
Guru Ravidas was born to Sri Raghuram and Gurbinia Devi in a small village close to Varanasi
Ravidas was considered untouchable because he belonged to a poor family.
Since childhood, Ravidas ji was educated to saints and took care of needy people.
Ravidas used to spend his free time doing bhajan and kirtans on the banks of the Ganga river.
Guru Ravidas was a true devotee of Lord Rama and Krishna. He was also blessed with divine powers.
Ravidas Ji used his powers and knowledge to spread spirituality among people.
The Guru Granth Sahib, the Sikh holy book contains many of the writings and teachings of Guru Ravidas.
It is believed that Guru Ravidas was the first Indian who promoted the idea of equality to society.
Guru Ravidas travelled throughout the country including Andhra Pradesh, and Gujarat to spread the message of spirituality.
