10 Life-changing Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita

22 Aug, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Performing duties in an ethical and selfless manner.

Accepting one's duty without attaching oneself to the results.

A lesson in letting go of worldly pleasures.

Using emotions in devotion for spiritual growth.

Developing unwavering faith in the divine purpose.

Achieving peace through self-mastery.

Maintaining balance amidst life's fluctuations.

The path to complete liberation and self-awareness.

Discovering one's true self.

Overcoming obstacles with inner power.

