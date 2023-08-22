10 Life-changing Lessons from the Bhagavad Gita
22 Aug, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Performing duties in an ethical and selfless manner.
Accepting one's duty without attaching oneself to the results.
A lesson in letting go of worldly pleasures.
Using emotions in devotion for spiritual growth.
Developing unwavering faith in the divine purpose.
Achieving peace through self-mastery.
Maintaining balance amidst life's fluctuations.
The path to complete liberation and self-awareness.
Discovering one's true self.
Overcoming obstacles with inner power.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Ways To Achieve Inner Peace and Happiness