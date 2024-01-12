10 Life-Changing Quotes By Swami Vivekananda For Good Mental Health
12 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
'Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached.'
'The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed.'
'All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark.'
'When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state.'
'The will is not free - it is a phenomenon bound by cause and effect - but there is something behind the will which is free.'
'Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world.'
'We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far.'
'You cannot believe in God until you believe in yourself.'
'In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart.'
'Meditation can turn fools into sages but unfortunately, fools never meditate.'
