The weight of average adult human heart is 300 grams to 350 grams.
05 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
A healthy heart beats at a rate of 72 beats per minute.
Heart pumps 7570 litre blood through distance of 60,000 miles daily.
Laughter propels 20% more blood relaxing walls of blood vessels.
Frequent sex reduces by half the chances of dying from coronary heart disease.
In a lifetime heart produces enough energy to drive a truck to moon and back.
Most powerful muscle which works non-stop from fetal stage to death.
Heart is located in center of chest between lungs, not on left side.
Mondays are most common days when heart attacks might occur.
Heart has an electrical system of its own, like electrical wiring in homes.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: MS Dhoni's Businesses And Investments | PICS