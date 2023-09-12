10 Low-Light Indoor Plants For Home Decor
Umbrella trees can grow up to 10 feet indoors under required conditions and do well with a poll with low light.
Calathea is a lovely plant that needs humid temperatures so it can be planted inside your kitchen or bathroom.
Money Tree plants are known for their braided trunk. They are often linked to fortune and prosperity, but did you know that they can grow and stay alive in low light?
Kentia Palms can be used as a statement piece inside your home and can grow up to 40 feet outdoors but does good growth inside low light.
Parlor Palm grows super slow and requires low light, so buy the required size instead of waiting for it to grow.
Dragon trees are easy plants to care for and can grow up to 3 feet tall indoors. They seem to grow well even in low light.
Snake Plants can survive under any condition, including low light. They can grow up to three feet inside and look visually appealing.
Rubber plants were once used to obtain rubber with its latex, but you can plant it inside your home as it requires low sunlight.
Monsteras are really popular for home decor as they don't need any special maintenance. Keep them under low light to maintain a subtle size.
Golden Pothos is a beautiful plant that can wrap itself around the pole or any support inside your home as it requires low light.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Reasons To Choose Bhutan For Your First Foreign Trip