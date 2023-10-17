10 Low-Maintenance Indoor Plants We Swear Won’t die
ZZ plant is beautiful and has air-purifying abilities. This plant is impossible to kill.
Aloe vera plant doesn't require water and survive enough days without sunlight.
Bamboo plants are easy to grow and don't require too much care.
Another one on this list is the snake plant, which won't die on you.
Rubber plant doesn't require water or sunlight. It will add an aesthetic look to your home.
Beautiful peace lilies do not die easily. These plants glorify the living room's beauty by just presenting there.
You can also add English ivy to your home garden.
Pothos ivy is an indoor air-purifying plant. These are not easy to kill either.
The cute little jade plants are not easy to kill either. They are going to grow.
Add bromeliads plants of red flowers with green leaves to your home garden.
