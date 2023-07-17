10 Minimalist And Small Tattoo Designs With Meanings
17 Jul, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Heart Tattoo: heart represents love, romance, memory, trust, hope, and stability.
Rose Tattoo: Rose means purity. Small rose tattoo sounds like something close to your life.
Crown Tattoo: A crown symbolizes monarchy, glory. It has the qualities like leadership.
Sun Tattoo: It helps in gliding through dark times and rise above all problems.
Musical Tattoo: Opt for a line drawing of an instrument or a musical note that will stay with you forever.
The Book Lover Tattoo: Do you believe that whenever you read a book, something magical happens? Then this is for you.
Lotus Tattoo: It represents tranquility, enlightenment, spirituality, purity, perfection, and beauty.
Om Tattoo: It is known to be the first sound of the universe.
Feather Tattoo: Feather as a symbol of courage, truth, bravery, and freedom.
