10-Minute Easy Face Yoga to Get Rid of Double Chin
11 Oct, 2023
Kritika Vaid
Double chin becomes prominent when submental fat accumulates under the chin.
One can get rid of double chin healthily by practicing face yoga.
Face yoga for double chin can be done at the comfort of your home.
It takes only 10 minutes and one can start before going to the office.
Doing yoga can help you improve blood circulation in your face, strengthen your face muscles, tighten them to give a jawline.
Face yoga may be a low-risk option for people who do not feel comfortable using injectables or cosmetic surgery,
Start with looking up in this position to stretch your chin
With light pressure, use your fingers in downward direction on the cheeks
With light pressure, use your fingers in upward direction on the cheeks
Take a half second to relax your eyes while concluding face yoga
You can lift your forehead with your fingers with light pressure
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Amartya Sen