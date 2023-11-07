If you're planning to head out to the gym, here are 10 mistakes you must avoid as a beginner.

07 Nov, 2023

Anshul Rani

Warm up your body- It will reduce the risk of injury.You can spend some time practising stretching, before going for a heavy workout.

Take intervals: Remember to take a break in between your exercise sets.

Erect posture: Maintaining accurate posture is necessary or else it may lead to injury during intense workout sessions.

Overtraining: It can lead to burnout, and injuries and decrease your motivation. Allow your body to rest between your workout sessions.

Sufficient sleep: An adequate amount of sleep is an essential step for your healthy gym lifestyle.

Balanced diet: Proper nutrition is the key to your fitness journey. You need to add proteins, carbs, minerals and vitamins to your diet to provide adequate energy.

Lift lightweight dumbles: As a beginner, start with lighter weights. Take your time in your starting days or it will cause an injury.

No Comparisons: Everyone's journey is different and subjective. It is best to focus on oneself rather than making comparisons.

Hydration: You may sweat a lot during exercise. So, you should drink enough amount of water to keep yourself hydrated.

Exercise Routine: Add variety to your workout to make it more interesting. For this, you can add cardio, strength training and flexibility exercises

