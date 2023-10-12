10 Money Attraction Symbols You Can Use To Attract Wealth- In Pics
The Kubera Yantra, a historic religious emblem. To draw prosperity, people specifically worship the Kubera Yantra to attract wealth.
Lakshmi is a Hindu deity who is revered as a representation of wealth.
The Fehu rune is known as the rune of belongings and is meant to help people get employment, growth in their careers, and make money.
She is a representation of a river god in religion and culture who is closely associated with the allure of money.
A Japanese money-luck talisman is called a Maneki Neko. Typically in the shape of a statue of a cat holding up a paw.
The Chinese sign for money attraction known as Chan Chu, or "money frog," is used in the art of Feng Shui.
The reiki symbol for drawing money is vasudha.
The Hebrew word shefa, which implies abundance, is represented with a money-attracting symbol.
The Midas star is a reiki sign for abundance and continuous prosperity.
Trees and plants are symbols of abundance as they reflect the abundant energy of nature.
