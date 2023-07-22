10 Morning Exercises For Kids to Help Them Perform Better In Class: Jumping Jacks fills your kid's body with instant energy.

22 Jul, 2023

Vineeta Kumar

Skipping Rope: This improves heart health and concentration. It also increases stamina and gets rid of fatigue.

Running in Place: The heart rate is maintained and muscles are activated.

Toe Touches: It helps in strengthening the core of your kid and build focus.

Wide-angle seated stretch: It stretches the calves and inner thighs of your kid, thereby helping him do better at sports in school.

Cobra pose: It helps in maintaining the mental health of kids, and lowers the back pain which most kids experience after studying for long hours.

Bicycle Crunches: Since it requires more leg movement, it is great for improving stability, flexibility and coordination in young kids.

Different yoga poses: A collection of yoga poses in the morning helps kids to increase self-control, reduce stress & regulate emotions.

Planks: It strengthens their core and abdomen. This exercise is more useful for young girls. It also helps in improving body balance.

Stretching: Doing this daily will help you increase your kid's performance in physical activities, and decrease the risk of injuries.

