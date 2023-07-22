10 Morning Exercises For Kids to Help Them Perform Better In Class: Jumping Jacks fills your kid's body with instant energy.
Skipping Rope: This improves heart health and concentration. It also increases stamina and gets rid of fatigue.
Running in Place: The heart rate is maintained and muscles are activated.
Toe Touches: It helps in strengthening the core of your kid and build focus.
Wide-angle seated stretch: It stretches the calves and inner thighs of your kid, thereby helping him do better at sports in school.
Cobra pose: It helps in maintaining the mental health of kids, and lowers the back pain which most kids experience after studying for long hours.
Bicycle Crunches: Since it requires more leg movement, it is great for improving stability, flexibility and coordination in young kids.
Different yoga poses: A collection of yoga poses in the morning helps kids to increase self-control, reduce stress & regulate emotions.
Planks: It strengthens their core and abdomen. This exercise is more useful for young girls. It also helps in improving body balance.
Stretching: Doing this daily will help you increase your kid's performance in physical activities, and decrease the risk of injuries.
