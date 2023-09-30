Ablutophobia: Fear of bathing. It may be related to early water-related trauma causing hygiene issues.

30 Sep, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Chaetophobia: Fear of hair. People fear other people’s and animal’s hair as they believe hair is dirty.

Eisoptrophobia: Fear of mirrors. Said to be triggered by superstitious ideas, self-image issues, or scenes from horror movies.

Globophobia: Fear of balloons. Often develops from past experiences with popped balloons or traumatic events involving loud “popping” sounds.

Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia: Fear of long words. This one is self-explanatory.

Lachanophobia: Fear of vegetables. People may feel extreme anxiety when seeing or even just thinking about vegetables.

Linonophobia: Fear of string. People develop extreme fear of yarn, rope, shoe laces, and other materials resembling string.

Nomophobia: Fear of being without a phone. Most will relate to this!

Omphalophobia: Fear of belly buttons. People avoid beaches, swimming pools, or other places where exposure is likely.

Trypophobia: Fear of closely packed holes like bubbles, honeycombs, seed pods, etc.

