10 Most Scenic Monsoon Escapes Near Mumbai

20 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Lonavala is the most sought after monsoon getaway with several waterfalls on the trip to enjoy

Panchgani is one of the ideal weekend escapes with tranquility to its name

Alibaug is filled with beaches and adventure activities

Malshej Ghat is the part of Sahaydri range that offers a scenic view

Khandala is a calm and scenic place to enjoy monsoon

Mahabaleshwar is another great getaway during monsoon

Lohadgad Fort is one of the best forts, fort trek and historical place to visit

Igatpuri is one of the most charming hill stations to ditch the crazy rains of Mumbai

