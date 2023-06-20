10 Most Scenic Monsoon Escapes Near Mumbai
20 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Lonavala is the most sought after monsoon getaway with several waterfalls on the trip to enjoy
Panchgani is one of the ideal weekend escapes with tranquility to its name
Alibaug is filled with beaches and adventure activities
Malshej Ghat is the part of Sahaydri range that offers a scenic view
Khandala is a calm and scenic place to enjoy monsoon
Mahabaleshwar is another great getaway during monsoon
Lohadgad Fort is one of the best forts, fort trek and historical place to visit
Igatpuri is one of the most charming hill stations to ditch the crazy rains of Mumbai
