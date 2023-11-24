10 Most Common Baby Names In South India
24 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Aaradhya- This name means worshipped or adored in Sanskrit. It signifies reverence, devotion, and admiration.
Ananya- This name is of Sanskrit origin and means matchless or unique. It symbolizes individuality, excellence, and grace.
Priya- This name is derived from the Sanskrit word priya and means beloved or dear. It signifies love, affection, and cherishedness.
Diya- This name means lamp or light in Hindi and symbolizes enlightenment, knowledge, and guidance. It is a popular choice for girls in South India.
Lakshmi- This name is derived from the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. It means goal or aim and symbolizes abundance, success, and beauty.
Ram- This name is derived from Lord Rama, the hero of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It means pleasing or delightful and symbolizes righteousness, compassion, and courage.
Arjun- This name is derived from the legendary archer Arjuna, one of the five Pandavas in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. It means bright or clear and symbolizes valor, skill, and integrity.
Karthik- This name is also associated with Lord Karthik, the son of Lord Shiva. It means one who gives blessings and symbolizes auspiciousness, strength, and victory.
Krishna- This name is derived from the Hindu deity Lord Krishna, who is revered as an avatar of Lord Vishnu. It means dark or black and symbolizes beauty, wisdom, and power.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Vibrant Houseplants That Need Zero Sunlight