10 Most Delicious Indian Breakfast Dishes to Try
08 Jun, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
Poha - jalebi is a favourite of people of Indore
Aloo parantha and butter or pickle or curd is the most satisfying and filling breakfast
Besan Chilla is a healthy breakfast option
Nothing beat a classic Idli-Sambar chutney breakfast
Upma is a common breakfast cooked in almost every Indian household
Sprout salad is a dish for all
Bhajiya serve a plate of taste as both breakfast or snacks
Sabudane ki khichdi is a light yet healthy food
Bread pakora is a common weekend breakfast to hog on
Sooji ka halwa is more like a desert but many people love it as breakfast too
