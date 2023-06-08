10 Most Delicious Indian Breakfast Dishes to Try

08 Jun, 2023

Jigyasa Sahay

Poha - jalebi is a favourite of people of Indore

Aloo parantha and butter or pickle or curd is the most satisfying and filling breakfast

Besan Chilla is a healthy breakfast option

Nothing beat a classic Idli-Sambar chutney breakfast

Upma is a common breakfast cooked in almost every Indian household

Sprout salad is a dish for all

Bhajiya serve a plate of taste as both breakfast or snacks

Sabudane ki khichdi is a light yet healthy food

Bread pakora is a common weekend breakfast to hog on

Sooji ka halwa is more like a desert but many people love it as breakfast too

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 4 Times Travis Head Proved to be a Gamechanger For Australia

 Find Out More