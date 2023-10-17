10 Most Expensive Diamonds In The World
17 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Diamonds are exquisite jewels which are expensive in itself. Take a look at the 10 most expensive diamonds in the world
Koh-i-Noor- This 105.6 Carat Diamond has been given 'priceless' status due to its uniqueness and brilliance (Photo_World History Encyclopedia)
Cullinan Diamond- This diamond weighs 503.2 Carats, is known as the 'Star of Africa' and its cost is $400 million
Hope Diamond- Currently on display in the Smithsonian Museum, its price is up to $350 million
De Beers Centenary Diamond- Unveiled in 1988, it weighs 273.85 Carats and its price is about $100 million (Photo_Israeli Diamond Industry)
Pink Star Diamond- Earlier known as the Steinmetz Pink, it weighs 59.6 Carats worth $71.2 Million (Photo_VO+)
Regent Diamond- A unique white diamond with pale blue undertones is worth $61 million
Oppenheimer Blue Diamond- Originally owned by Sir Philip Oppenheimer and is worth $57.5 million (Photo_AAP)
Graff Lesedi La Rona- This diamond was originally 1,109 Carats but was cut down to 302.37 Carats; it costs $53 million (Photo_Graff)
Winston Pink Legacy- One of the most precious diamonds in the world, it weighs 18.96 Carat and its cost is $50.4 million (Photo_Harry Winston)
Blue Moon Of Josephine Diamond- Classified as fancy vivid blue and is exhibit a red glow when observed under ultraviolet light; it costs $48.4 million (Photo_Sotheby's)
