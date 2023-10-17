10 Most Famous Bengali Baby Names
17 Oct, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Diya - The light that guides us through the darkness
Dev- the child who is gift
Arjun - The child who is bright and shining, like the sun
Anjali - The offering of our love and devotion to God
Anirudh - The child who cannot be defeated.
Aishwarya - The wealth of love, happiness, and prosperity that we can achieve in life.
Agnik - The fire that burns bright within us all
Aditi - The goddess of the sun who brings light and warmth to the world
Aditya - The child of the sun
