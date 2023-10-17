10 Most Famous Bengali Baby Names

17 Oct, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Diya - The light that guides us through the darkness

Dev- the child who is gift

Arjun - The child who is bright and shining, like the sun

Anjali - The offering of our love and devotion to God

Anirudh - The child who cannot be defeated.

Aishwarya - The wealth of love, happiness, and prosperity that we can achieve in life.

Agnik - The fire that burns bright within us all

Aditi - The goddess of the sun who brings light and warmth to the world

Aditya - The child of the sun

