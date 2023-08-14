10 Most Famous Shiva Temples in Himachal Pradesh, And Their Legends
14 Aug, 2023
Vineeta Kumar
Baba Balak Nath Temple is located in Hamirpur. It is believed that Baba Balak Nath was a worshipper of Lord Shiva and therefore, his devotees created a temple to honour him.
Baijnath Dham: Baijnath Temple is an early 13th-century temple in Kangra. Lord Shiva is worshipped as the 'Lord of Physicians' here.
Baba Bhoothnath Temple is located in Mandi. It is one of the most frequently-visited Shiva temples in the state. It was built in 1527 CE by Raja Ajber Sen.
Bijli Mahadev Temple is located in the Kully valley. It is believed that lighting strikes the Shivlinga every 12 years and breaks it into pieces. The priest then uses butter to stick the pieces together and the Shivlinga takes its own form after a few days.
Bil-Kaleshwar Temple: It is believed that the temple was constructed by the Pandavas during their secret exile. But, it was later fully constructed by the king of the Katoch dynasty. It is very sacred.
Kathgarh Temple is devoted to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. A large Shivlinga is divided into two parts here. It is believed that the distance between these two parts keeps increasing and decreasing as per the seasons.
Masrur Temple is a beautifully cut rock temple in Kangra. It was built in the early 8th century and is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Vishnu, Devi and Saura.
Panchvaktra Temple is a national archaeological site. It is situated at the confluence of rivers Suketi and Beas. A very special statue of Lord Shiva is worshipped here with five faces - Aghora, Ishana, Tat Purusha, Vaamdeva and Rudra.
Triloknath Temple is located in the sub-division of district Lahaul and Spiti. Constructed in the 10th century, it features a lot of Tibetan influence.
Narbadeshwar Temple is located in the Sujanpur Tira area of Hamirpur district. A 200 temple, it was built by Maharani Prasanna Devi.