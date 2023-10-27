If you're looking for a furry friend who will cuddle on the couch and relax with you, check out these 10 calmest dog breeds with laid-back personalities. From the gentle Boerboel to the independent Basset Hound, there's a perfect breed for every lifestyle.
27 Oct, 2023
Gazi Abbas Shahid
Boerboel
Tibetan Spaniel
Pekingese
Irish Wolfhound
Cavalier King Charles Spaniel
Basset Hound
Saint Bernard
Greyhound
Bulldog
Golden Retriever
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Baby Names Inspired By Rabindranath Tagore's Poems