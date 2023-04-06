10 Most Sacred Cities In India To Visit Once

Jigyasa Sahay

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Puri, Odisha

Known for Jagannath Temple, it is one of the most revered holy pilgrimage sites.

Haridwar, Uttarakhand

A city believed to wash away your sins, people come from afar to take in the holy waters of River Ganges

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

The birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya is regarded as one of the holiest cities.

Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

It is regarded as the home of the Kaliyug deity Lord Venkatashwara, Tirupati is one of the famous sacred cities.

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh

This city is famous for its association with Lord Krishna.

Dwarka, Gujarat

It is known for the Dwarkadheesh temple, it is another name in the list of important holy places for Hindus.

Hampi, Karnataka

A great place for history buffs, it is dotted with several ancient temples and gives a glimpse into ancient Vijayanagar empire.

Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh

It is another important pilgrimage site in India and is known for the Mahakaleshwar Temple among others.

Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

An old city in South India, it is famous for its Shiv Lingam.

