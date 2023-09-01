The Abyssinian cat breed is easily considered the smartest cat period. They are capable of learning tricks and are strongly responsive to training.
01 Sep, 2023
Kritika Vaid
The Balinese cat is classified as a rare breed and ranks 35th in popularity. They are as elegant as they are affectionate, talkative, and social
The Bengal cat is a large & athletic breed. It's famous not just for intelligence but also has a popularity for curiosity.
The Burmese cat comes in a variety of unique shades like platinum, blue, and champagne. They are energetic, curious, sociable, and craves for family’s attention.
The Cornish Rex is often called the 'Greyhound' of the cat world due to her sleek body
Havana brown cat has chocolate-y, smooth and silky coat. It's is a popular breed of cat. They are talkative, curious and typical intelligent.
The Korat cat is one of the oldest, most stable breeds in the world. Revered in their native Thailand as a 'good luck cat'.
Savannah are energetic and playful, this breed requires stimulation and space.
Siamese is one of the smartest cats. Due to her intelligence, they requires significant mental stimulation to keep busy. She craves exploration and learning and discovery.
A Singapura cat loves interactive play, however they are sensitive and not suited for homes with small children.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janmasthami 2023: 8 Traditional Dishes to Make Your Celebrations Savoury