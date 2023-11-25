10 Most Popular Baby Names In West Bengal
25 Nov, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Diya- This name means lamp or light in Hindi. It symbolizes enlightenment, knowledge, and guidance.
Hridoy- This name means heart in Bengali. It is a popular choice for boys in West Bengal, as it symbolizes love, affection, and compassion.
Dev- This name means god or divine in Sanskrit. It is a popular choice for boys in West Bengal, as it symbolizes strength, power, and wisdom.
Krishna- This name is derived from the Hindu deity Lord Krishna, who is revered as an avatar of Lord Vishnu.
Aryan- This name means noble or pure in Sanskrit. It is a popular choice for boys in West Bengal, as it symbolizes refinement, intelligence, and nobility.
Ananya- This name means matchless or unique in Sanskrit. It symbolizes individuality, excellence, and grace. It is a popular choice for girls in West Bengal.
Aanya- This name means mother or goddess in Sanskrit. It symbolizes motherhood, femininity, and strength. It is a popular choice for girls in West Bengal.
Arjun- This name means bright or clear in Sanskrit. It is a popular choice for boys in West Bengal, as it symbolizes valor, skill, and integrity.
Priya- This name means beloved or dear in Sanskrit. It signifies love, affection, and cherishedness. It is a popular choice for girls in West Bengal.
Lakshmi- This name is derived from the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. It means goal or aim and symbolizes abundance, success, and beauty. It is a popular choice for girls in Wes
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Rajasthani Dishes That Are Loved Across Planet | in PICS