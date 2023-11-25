10 Most Popular Baby Names In West Bengal

25 Nov, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Diya- This name means lamp or light in Hindi. It symbolizes enlightenment, knowledge, and guidance.

Hridoy- This name means heart in Bengali. It is a popular choice for boys in West Bengal, as it symbolizes love, affection, and compassion.

Dev- This name means god or divine in Sanskrit. It is a popular choice for boys in West Bengal, as it symbolizes strength, power, and wisdom.

Krishna- This name is derived from the Hindu deity Lord Krishna, who is revered as an avatar of Lord Vishnu.

Aryan- This name means noble or pure in Sanskrit. It is a popular choice for boys in West Bengal, as it symbolizes refinement, intelligence, and nobility.

Ananya- This name means matchless or unique in Sanskrit. It symbolizes individuality, excellence, and grace. It is a popular choice for girls in West Bengal.

Aanya- This name means mother or goddess in Sanskrit. It symbolizes motherhood, femininity, and strength. It is a popular choice for girls in West Bengal.

Arjun- This name means bright or clear in Sanskrit. It is a popular choice for boys in West Bengal, as it symbolizes valor, skill, and integrity.

Priya- This name means beloved or dear in Sanskrit. It signifies love, affection, and cherishedness. It is a popular choice for girls in West Bengal.

Lakshmi- This name is derived from the Hindu goddess of wealth, prosperity, and fortune. It means goal or aim and symbolizes abundance, success, and beauty. It is a popular choice for girls in Wes

