Australian Kelpie: Slender, muscular sheepdogs full of energy, and highly skilled, they love to play.
02 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Bolognese: These calm, affectionate little dogs only ask to be brushed every day and to stay close to their masters.
Cesky Terrier: Official dog of Czech Republic, they are very sweet dogs affectionate with family members, but shy with strangers.
Dandie Dinmont Terrier: Easily identified by their bouncing gaits, tufts of hair on top of their heads, and a slightly rebellious attitude.
English Coonhound: These tracking dogs are very active, brave, playful, and sociable.
Estrela Mountain Dog: They are protective and affectionate, making very good guard dogs. They need a lot of space.
Finnish Spitz: Finland's national dog with a fox-red coat and bushy, curled tail, Perfect companion for nature lovers.
Peruvian Inca Orchid: They can be hairless as well as with hair that’s very short and soft.
Portuguese Podengo: They are selected for hunting rabbits and other small game. They are lively, energetic, and active dogs.
Treeing Tennessee Brindle: This hunting dog is native to southern United States. They are efficient hunters with a keen sense of smell.
