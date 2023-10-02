Australian Kelpie: Slender, muscular sheepdogs full of energy, and highly skilled, they love to play.

02 Oct, 2023

Bolognese: These calm, affectionate little dogs only ask to be brushed every day and to stay close to their masters.

Cesky Terrier: Official dog of Czech Republic, they are very sweet dogs affectionate with family members, but shy with strangers.

Dandie Dinmont Terrier: Easily identified by their bouncing gaits, tufts of hair on top of their heads, and a slightly rebellious attitude.

English Coonhound: These tracking dogs are very active, brave, playful, and sociable.

Estrela Mountain Dog: They are protective and affectionate, making very good guard dogs. They need a lot of space.

Finnish Spitz: Finland's national dog with a fox-red coat and bushy, curled tail, Perfect companion for nature lovers.

Peruvian Inca Orchid: They can be hairless as well as with hair that’s very short and soft.

Portuguese Podengo: They are selected for hunting rabbits and other small game. They are lively, energetic, and active dogs.

Treeing Tennessee Brindle: This hunting dog is native to southern United States. They are efficient hunters with a keen sense of smell.

